Chelsea players react to Spain’s win in Malta

Spain laboured to a 0-2 win over Malta in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata – currently on loan at Atletico Madrid – scored both goals to ensure La Furia Roja picked up all three points.

Blues keeper Kepa also played in the game.

After the final whistle, both players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Kepa noted that it had been a difficult game.

Writing in Spanish, he said: “Good job on a tough day for everyone. We begin our qualification in the best way.”

Morata said he was happy with the victory and his goals.

Buen trabajo en un día difícil para todos. Comenzamos de la mejor manera nuestra fase de clasificación #EURO2020 @sefutbol pic.twitter.com/vwu4oSSeTg — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) March 26, 2019

Feliz por la victoria y por poder ayudar con goles!! 6/6 🇪🇸⚽️ Gracias a mi familia, mi mayor apoyo, sois lo mejor de mi vida! pic.twitter.com/iLvNMhpqOI — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) March 26, 2019

You can see highlights from the game in the video below.