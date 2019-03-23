Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi reacts to his England debut

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has given his thoughts on making his England debut last night.

The 18-year-old came on as a substitute during a 5-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday evening.

Hudson-Odoi was a 70th-minute replacement for hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling.

He had a hand in the fifth goal when his shot was saved by Czech keeper Jiri Pavlenka, but Tomas Kalas turned the rebound into his own net.

Writing on social media after the game, Hudson-Odoi said: “Dream come true!! Absolutely delighted to have made my senior debut for @england and with a 5-0 win, hopefully many more to come!!!”