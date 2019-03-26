Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi tweets about his full England debut

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has posted on social media to react to making his full England debut.

The 18-year-old started last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi impressed as he helped the Three Lions to a 1-5 victory on his first start for his country.

He got an assist when Blues club-mate Ross Barkley turned his cross-shot into the net to put Gareth Southgate’s side into a 1-2 lead.

Writing on Twitter, Hudson-Odoi said: “Buzzing to have made my full international debut with a 5-1 win vs Montenegro, happy to assist my bro @rossbarkley.”