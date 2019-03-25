Chelsea’s Eden Hazard reacts to winning his 100th cap for Belgium

Chelsea star Eden Hazard won his 100th cap for Belgium in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus.

Hazard marked the milestone by skippering the side and opening the scoring in a 2-0 win. The goal was his 30th goal for his country.

After the final whistle, the Blues forward posted on social media to give his reaction to his achievement.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Important to win 👏🏼🇧🇪 Well done lads! Proud to have achieved 100 caps and share it with everyone!”

Among those he got to share it with was brother Thorgan, who was also on the pitch at the time.