Chris Smalling on attention-seeking Arsenal fan

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has given his thoughts on the pitch invader who pushed him during yesterday’s defeat at Arsenal.

The supporter ran onto the pitch to celebrate the Gunners’ second goal in a 2-0 win and shoved Smalling as he ran past him.

England international Smalling was reluctant to be drawn into commenting too much, but indicated that he felt the culprit was just looking for some attention.

Writing on Twitter this morning, he said: “Commenting would only add to the attention he craved…”