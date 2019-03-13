Confirmed: Declan Rice gets England call-up

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has received his first England call-up.

The 20-year-old has been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Rice, who already has three international caps for the Republic of Ireland, recently switched his international allegiance to England.

There is a return for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who has leapfrogged Nick Pope and Joe Hart in the pecking order at club and now international level.

Other than Rice, none of the other players tipped for a first time call-up are involved. Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bisakka, Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady do not get opportunities on this occasion.

Southgate has opted to stick with tried and tested players. Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier is named in the squad even though he has been nursing a thigh injury of late.

Trippier’s Spurs club-mate Harry Winks (hip) and Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard (hamstring) are both absent due to their injuries.

England squad in full

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)