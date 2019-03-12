Confirmed Liverpool travelling squad for Bayern Munich clash – no Naby Keita

Liverpool have named their travelling squad for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

The notable absentee is midfielder Naby Keita, who is ruled out of the crucial game due to a minor injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is taking 21 players with him for the trip to his homeland.

Third-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher and young defender Nathaniel Phillips are two of the names most likely to be missing from the final 18-man matchday squad at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, while left-back Alberto Moreno could also be stood down.

Phillips’ inclusion might raise concerns that one of Klopp’s centre-backs is struggling with an injury. A fear that Dejan Lovren might suffer a recurrence of his recent hamstring problem is one possible explanation.

The Croatia international returned to the matchday squad for last weekend’s win over Burnley, but did not get off the bench and so is yet to feature since recovering from his injury.

Liverpool travelling squad to face Bayern Munich

Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Alisson, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Matip, Phillips, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold.