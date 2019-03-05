Confirmed Man Utd travelling squad for PSG clash – Mason Greenwood in, no Anthony Martial or Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have confirmed their travelling squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The big news is that Anthony Martial is still struggling with the muscle injury he sustained in the first leg and is not fit enough to make the trip. Alexis Sanchez is ruled out with the knee injury he sustained against Southampton last weekend.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking 20 players with him to France. It is not clear if he is keen to give travelling experience to more youngsters or if he is carrying a couple of injury doubts.

The squad is littered with academy players. Most notable is highly-rated striker Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to involve Greenwood in first-team action, but the teenage forward has been carrying an injury.

Also involved is 18-year-old left-back Brandon Williams. His inclusion in a squad that includes Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot might indicate that there is an injury concern at full-back.

James Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, who have been involved in the squad in recent weeks, also make the trip to Paris.

Man Utd travelling squad to face PSG

De Gea, Romero, Grant; Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Williams, Young; Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Pereira; Chong, Greenwood, Lukaku, Rashford.