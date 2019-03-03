Confirmed Merseyside Derby Team News: Everton vs Liverpool lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Merseyside derby clash between Everton and Liverpool.
Everton team to play Liverpool
Everton boss Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that beat Cardiff City in midweek.
Kurt Zouma returns from suspension and replaces Phil Jagielka in central defence.
The other changes see Bernard replace Brazilian compatriot Richarlison in attack.
Andre Gomes, who was benched for the Cardiff game, remains among the substitutes. He is joined by Jagielka and Richarlison.
Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool team to play Everton
Divock Origi – the hero of the derby in the reverse fixture in December – leads the line for Liverpool this afternoon.
First-choice striker Roberto Firmino is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after recovering from the ankle injury he sustained against Manchester United a week ago.
As a result, there is just one change to the side that thrashed Watford in midweek. Captain Jordan Henderson replaces vice-captain James Milner in midfield.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Origi