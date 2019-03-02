Confirmed North London Derby Team News: Spurs vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed north London derby team news ahead of the lunchtime kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Spurs team to play Arsenal

Jan Vertonghen has shaken off his hip injury and starts for Tottenham against Arsenal today, while midfielder Victor Wanyama is a surprise starter.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes to the side that lost to Chelsea in midweek.

Vertonghen, Danny Rose, and Wanyama come into the starting lineup.

They replace Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Erik Lamela.

Winks, who was also struggling with a hip injury, is not fit enough for the bench.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Arsenal team to play Spurs

🚨 NORTH LONDON DERBY TEAM NEWS 🚨 🔘 @LacazetteAlex starts

🔘 Granit Xhaka returns

🔘 @HenrikhMkh keeps his place#NLD #TOTARS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 2, 2019

Mesut Ozil does not keep his place in the Arsenal team and is on the bench for today’s derby clash with Spurs.

Laurent Koscielny starts after shaking off the knee injury he sustained in the 5-1 win over Bournemouth in midweek.

There are give changes to the side that started against the Cherries.

Shkodran Mustafi, Grant Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi Alexandre Lacazette come into the team.

They replace Carl Jenkinson, Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Starting XI: Leno, Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette