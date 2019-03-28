Confirmed: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is permanent Man Utd manager

Manchester United have confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as their permanent manager.

Solskjaer has signed a three-year contract that ties him to the Red Devils until June 2022.

He told United’s website: “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club.

“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.

“The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

A tweet posted to the club’s official Twitter account this morning announced: “Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager.”

Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December.

At that stage the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino were tipped as Mourinho’s permanent successors.

But United’s exceptional form under Solskjaer has seen the Norwegian get the job at the club he played for between 1996 and 2007.

He has guided the club to 15 wins and two draws in his 19 games in charge. United top the Premier League form table in the period since Solskjaer took charge, and have reached the Champions League quarter-finals after their remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in their last-16 tie.