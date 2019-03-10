Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Man Utd lineups – Matic starts

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Arsenal vs Manchester United clash in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Man Utd

🚨 #ARSMUN TEAM NEWS 🚨 5️⃣ changes to Thursday’s #UEL lineup…

➡️ Leno, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Lacazette

⬅️ Cech, Mustafi, Torreira, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 10, 2019

Arsenal make five changes to the side defeated at Rennes on Thursday evening.

Coach Unai Emery brings in goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette, who was suspended for the Europa League game.

They replace Petr Cech, Shkodran Mustafi, Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lucas Torreira.

Mkhitaryan is ruled out with a slight back injury, while Torreira starts a three-match ban after his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Man Utd team to play Arsenal

Manchester United welcome midfielder Nemanja Matic back after his injury layoff.

Anthony Martial is also involved, but has to settle for a place on the bench as caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks with midweek heroes Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

The Norwegian makes changes to the side side that started against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Paul Pogba, who was suspended for the PSG game, returns along with Matic and Diogo Dalot.

They replace Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Eric Bailly.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Pogba, Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford