Confirmed Team News: Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.

Borussia Dortmund team to play Tottenham Hotspur

Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund, having missed the first leg defeat at Wembley.

Paco Alcacer and Julian Weigl, who were also absent in London, are in the starting XI, too.

England international Jadon Sancho starts, but Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic is absent due to injury.

Starting XI: Bürki, Wolf, Akanji, Weigl, Diallo, Gotze, Witsel, Sancho, Reus, Guerreiro, Alcacer

Tottenham Hotspur team to play Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur make three changes to the side that drew with Arsenal in last weekend’s north London derby.

Fit-again Harry Winks, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier return to the starting XI.

They replace Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier.

Trippier was left in London, while Wanyama and Rose are among the substitutes.

They are joined on the bench by Eric Dier, who has missed the last five games due to tonsillitis.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane