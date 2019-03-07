Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev clash in the Europa League.

Chelsea make six changes to the side that beat Fulham last weekend.

Davide Zappacasta, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Pedro Rodriguez, Matteo Kovacic and Olivier Giroud all come into Maurizio Sarri’s side.

They replace Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Emeron Palmieri, N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain.

Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place after returning to the team at Craven Cottage.

Starting XI: Kepa, Zappacosta, Christensen, David Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pedro

Dynamo team to play Chelsea

Starting XI: Boyko, Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko, Shepeliev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Buyalskiy, Tsygankov, Rusyn