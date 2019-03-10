Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Wolves lineups

Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon with the chance to putt the pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United before they play later. Here is the confirmed team news

Chelsea team to play Wolves

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes six changes from the Europa League win over Dynamo Kiev. Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, N’Golo Kante, Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard.

They replace Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Willian and Olivier Giroud.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard

Wolves team to play Chelsea

Wolves make five changes to the side that beat Cardiff City last time out.

Rui Patricio, Matt Doherty, Jonny Otto, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho all come into Nuno Espirito Santo’s lineup.

John Ruddy, Ryan Bennett, Adama Traoré, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ruben Vinagre.

Starting XI: Patricio, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez