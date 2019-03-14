Confirmed Team News: Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea game in the Europa League last-16.

Dynamo Kiev team to play Chelsea

Starting XI: Boyko, Kedziora, Burda, Kadar, Mykolenko, Sydorchuk, Shepelev, Tsygankov, Ferreira Pereira, Garmash

Chelsea team to play Dynamo Kiev

Here's how the Blues line up this evening! 👊#DYNCHE

Chelsea make seven changes to the side that drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Olivier Giroud come into Maurizio Sarri’s starting lineup.

They replace Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Pedro Rodriguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain.

Starting XI: Kepa, Zappacosta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Willian