Skip to main content

Confirmed Team News: Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea game in the Europa League last-16.

Dynamo Kiev team to play Chelsea

Starting XI: Boyko, Kedziora, Burda, Kadar, Mykolenko, Sydorchuk, Shepelev, Tsygankov, Ferreira Pereira, Garmash

Chelsea team to play Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea make seven changes to the side that drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Olivier Giroud come into Maurizio Sarri’s starting lineup.

They replace Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Pedro Rodriguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain.

Starting XI: Kepa, Zappacosta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Willian