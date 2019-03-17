Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed teams ahead of this afternoon’s Everton vs Chelsea game at Goodison Park.

Everton team to play Chelsea

Everton make two changes to the side beaten by Newcastle United last weekend for today’s clash with Chelsea.

Right-back Seamus Coleman and centre-back Yerry Mina come into Marco Silva’s team.

Jonjo Kenny drops out, while on-loan Kurt Zouma is ineligible to face his parent club.

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gueye, Gomes, Richarlison, Sigurðsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea team to play Everton

Our team news is in at Goodison Park! 📝#EVECHE pic.twitter.com/z8gvwEDcne — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 17, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes seven changes to the side that thrashed Dynamo Kiev last Thursday evening.

Olivier Giroud – the hat-trick hero in Ukraine – does not keep his place in the team.

Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Gonzola Higuain all come into the side.

They replace Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Matteo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Giroud.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kanté, Barkley, Pedro, Higuaín, Hazard