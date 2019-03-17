Confirmed Team News: Fulham vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Fulham vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.

Fulham team to play Liverpool

… #FULLIV team news is now in, and there are 4⃣ changes for the Whites this afternoon #COYW pic.twitter.com/Do4gCikxgt — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 17, 2019

Fulham make four changes to the side beaten at Leicester City last weekend.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Jean-Michael Seri and Floyd Ayite comes into Scott Parker’s team.

Denis Odoi, Havard Nordtveit, Kevin McDonald and Ryan Sessegnon drop out.

Starting XI: Rico, Fosu-Mensah, Chambers, Ream, Bryan, Seri, Anguissa, Babel, Cairney, Ayite, Mitrovic

Liverpool team to play Fulham

🔴 #FULLIV TEAM NEWS 🔴 Here’s how we line up against @FulhamFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2019

Liverpool make two changes to the side beat Bayern Munich to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek.

Fabinho and Adam Lallana come into Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

They replace James Milner and injured skipper Jordan Henderson, who had to be replaced 13 minutes into the game at the Allianz Arena due to an ankle injury.

Naby Keita, who missed the trip to Germany due to injury, is still absent from the matchday squad.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Salah