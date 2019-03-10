Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley lineups
Liverpool team to play Burnley
#LIVBUR team news.
Here's how the Reds line-up…
— Liverpool FC March 10, 2019
Adam Lallana makes a rare start for Liverpool, while Roberto Firmino returns to the starting lineup.
They replace captain Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi in the only two changes to the side that started last weekend’s Merseyside derby.
Dejan Lovren is fit enough to take a place on the bench after recovering from his recent hamstring injury.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Burnley team to play Liverpool
TEAM NEWS: Here is your Clarets line-up that will face Liverpool today.
— Burnley FC March 10, 2019
Burnley manager Sean Dyche keeps faith with the side defeated by Crystal Palace last time out.
The Clarets name an unchanged side for today’s trip to Anfield.
Indeed, the entire matchday squad is identical to the one that suffered a 1-3 defeat to the Eagles.
Starting XI: Heaton, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Hendrick, Barnes, Wood