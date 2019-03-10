Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley lineups

Liverpool team to play Burnley

Adam Lallana makes a rare start for Liverpool, while Roberto Firmino returns to the starting lineup.

They replace captain Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi in the only two changes to the side that started last weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Dejan Lovren is fit enough to take a place on the bench after recovering from his recent hamstring injury.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Burnley team to play Liverpool

TEAM NEWS: Here is your Clarets line-up that will face @LFC today. pic.twitter.com/s06KTNUj9o — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 10, 2019

Burnley manager Sean Dyche keeps faith with the side defeated by Crystal Palace last time out.

The Clarets name an unchanged side for today’s trip to Anfield.

Indeed, the entire matchday squad is identical to the one that suffered a 1-3 defeat to the Eagles.

Starting XI: Heaton, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Hendrick, Barnes, Wood