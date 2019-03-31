Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Spurs lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur clash in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Spurs

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our line-up to face @SpursOfficial 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold has shaken off the back injury that forced him to pull out of the England squad and starts against Tottenham this afternoon.

Liverpool make two changes to the side that beat Fulham before the international break.

Captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner both return.

They replace Fabinho and Adam Lallana.

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are fit enough for places on the bench after their recent injuries.

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both back in full training, but this game comes too soon for them.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Spurs team to play Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur make two changes to the side beaten by Southampton last time out.

Fit-again Kieran Trippier replaces Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, while Toby Alderweireld comes in for Eric Dier.

Midfielder Dier (hip) and right-back Serge Aurier (hamstring) are both sidelined with injuries they picked up on international duty.

Harry Winks (hip) is still out.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Moura, Kane