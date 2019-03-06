Confirmed Team News: PSG vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United clash at Parc des Prince.

PSG team to play Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain name the same side that started the first leg at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani returns to the squad, but is only fit enough for a place on the bench after his hip injury.

Starting XI: Buffon, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Verratti, Di María, Draxler, Mbappé

Man Utd team to play PSG

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes two changes and alters his formation for this evening’s mission impossible at Parc des Princes.

Defender Eric Bailly comes into the team as a third centre-back. Midfielder Fred is the other addition to the team that beat Southampton.

They replace the suspended Paul Pogba and injured Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils look set to play a back-three of Bailly, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw as wing-backs.

Academy players Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Joe Garner and Angel Gomes are all on the bench.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, Rashford, Lukaku