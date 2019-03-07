Confirmed Team News: Rennes vs Arsenal lineups

Rennes team to play Arsenal

Former Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa starts against Arsenal.

Starting XI: Zeffane, Da Silva, Mexer , Bensebaini; André, Grenier; Sarr, Ben Arfa , Bourigeaud; Hunou

Arsenal team to play Rennes

✅ Just over an hour until kick-off Here's how we line up to face @staderennais tonight 🔢#UEL 🏆 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 7, 2019

Petr Cech starts against the club he left 15 years ago to join Chelsea.

He comes into the side in one of three changes made by Unai Emery to the side that drew the north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Lucas Torreira, sent-off after coming on as a substitute against Spurs, and Mesut Ozil also start.

They replace Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey.

Starting XI: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang