Confirmed Team News: Swansea vs Man City lineups

Swansea team to play Man City

Swansea City make one changes with Jay Fulton replacing the injured Kyle Naughton.

Matt Grimes moves to Naughton’s left-back spot.

Former City youngster Bersant Celina starts for the Swans. The Kosovo international was on the books at the Etihad Stadium between 2012 and 2018. He joined the Welsh club last summer for a £3m fee.

Starting XI: Nordfeldt, Roberts, Carter-Vickers, van der Hoorn, Grimes, Fulton, Byers, Dyer, Celina, Routledge, James

Man City team to play Swansea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that demolished Schalke in midweek.

Nicolas Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Riyadh Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus come into the starting XI.

They replace Danilo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, who are all on the bench.

Young midfielder Phil Foden, who scored his first Champions League goal in the Schalke game, also has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva (C), Bernardo, Sane, Mahrez, G Jesus