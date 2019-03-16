Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Wolves vs Man Utd tie in the FA Cup quarter finals.

Wolves team to play Man Utd

Wolverhampton Wanderers make one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea last weekend.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy comes into the team in place of Rui Patricio.

Ryan Bennett’s Premier League suspension does not apply to this fixure, but he has to settle for a place on the bench. Roman Saiss keeps his place in the side.

Starting XI: Ruddy, Coady, Boly, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Otto, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez

Man Utd team to play Wolves

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is missing due to a foot injury, but forward Anthony Martial and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard are back from their injuries.

There are four changes to the side defeated by Arsenal last weekend.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Ander Herrera, Martial and Lingard all come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

They replace David De Gea, the suspended Ashley Young, Fred and Lukaku.

Luke Shaw makes his 100th appearance for United.

Starting XI: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.