Declan Rice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Conor Coady tipped for England call-ups

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is expected to be named in the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro, according to The Guardian.

The 20-year-old is set to be named in Gareth Southgate’s first squad since Rice declared his intention to switch his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

His call-up is set to come in the same week he was named as the Republic of Ireland’s young player of the year. He has already won three caps for Ireland in friendlies.

Rice was born in Kingston upon Thames, but qualified for Ireland through his paternal grandparents.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady is also tipped to be named in Southgate’s squad. The uncapped 26-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Liverpool, has reportedly caught the eye while skippering Nuno Espirto Santo’s side.

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also under consideration after a breakthrough season at Selhurst Park. He has previously represented DR Congo at under-17 level, but is believed to be ready to commit to England.

With Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold already providing alternatives to the injured Kieran Trippier, Wan-Bissaka might have to settle for a place in the under-21 squad.

Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn is the other uncapped player thought to be in with a shout of a call-up.

His Saint club-mate James Ward-Prowse is expected to earn a first call-up for two years.

The squad will be announced at 2pm.