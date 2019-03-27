Declan Rice reveals fan photo with Harry Kane

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has produced photo evidence that he once asked Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for a photo.

In the wake of making his England debut and playing alongside Kane during the March internationals, Rice has revealed that just five years ago he had approached his new team-mate as a fan to request a photo. Kane duly obliged.

Writing on Twitter, the Hammers youngster said: “From asking @HKane for a picture in 2014, to my @England teammate in 2019. What a journey!”

Rice came off the bench to play with Kane in last week’s win over Czech Republic, while both players started Monday night’s victory in Montenegro.