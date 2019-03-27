Skip to main content

Declan Rice reveals fan photo with Harry Kane

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has produced photo evidence that he once asked Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for a photo.

In the wake of making his England debut and playing alongside Kane during the March internationals, Rice has revealed that just five years ago he had approached his new team-mate as a fan to request a photo. Kane duly obliged.

Writing on Twitter, the Hammers youngster said: “From asking @HKane for a picture in 2014, to my @England teammate in 2019. What a journey!”

Rice came off the bench to play with Kane in last week’s win over Czech Republic, while both players started Monday night’s victory in Montenegro.