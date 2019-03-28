Defender looking forward to returning to Man Utd

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot says he is looking forward to reporting for duty at Carrington this morning.

The former Porto defender has been away on international duty with Portugal Under-20s.

He was part of the side beaten 3-0 by England Under-20s on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter yesterday evening, Dalot said: “Always an honour to wear the @selecaoportugal shirt! Looking forward to see all the @ManUtd boys again tomorrow!”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United squad are back in training today as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.