Dele Alli could play vs Southampton this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has returned to training and could feature in this weekend’s Premier League game against Southampton, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

England international Alli, aged 22, has been sidelined since January 20, when he picked up a hamstring injury after scoring the opening goal in the win over Fulham.

While Spurs initially coped well during Alli’s absence, a run of poor results in recent weeks has seen their title challenge derailed and their place in the top four come under threat.

Tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund comes too soon for Alli and he has not made the trip to Germany.

But Pochettino revealed that he is in contention to face the Saints in his side’s next Premier League game.

He told his press conference this evening: “I think Dele is close, we will see if it is possible for him to be involved on Saturday against Southampton.”

Spurs travel to St Mary’s to face Pochettino’s former club in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.