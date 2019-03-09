Early team news: Arsenal vs Man Utd

Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow afternoon in what is a big game in the race for Champions League qualification. Here’s the early team news.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira starts a three-match ban following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Alexandre Lacazette is back after serving a European suspension for Thursday night’s defeat at Rennes.

Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are still out.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that forward Anthony Martial is available for this match after his recent injury layoff.

He is also hopeful of having Ander Herrera (hamstring) and Nemanja Matic (muscle injury) back.

Paul Pogba is available after serving a suspension for the dramatic midweek win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Eric Bailly picked up a knock at Parc des Princes but is available.

Alexis Sanchez (knee) will not face his former club, while Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Juan Mata (hamstring), Matteo Darmian (knock) and Antonio Valencia (calf) also remain sidelined.

Phil Jones remains out due to the unspecified illness that has forced him to miss the last four games.

Solskjaer made mention of the ground covered by Scott McTominay and Fred against PSG, so they could be rested for this game.