Early Team News: Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund early team news

Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic is expected to miss out due to a muscle train.

Right-back Lukasz Piszczek is still sidelined with a hell injury.

Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer and Julian Weigl are all in contention after missing the first leg at Wembley.

Marcel Schmelzer is also fit again and available, but is unlikely to start.

Tottenham Hotspur early team news

Midfielder Eric Dier is back in the Tottenham squad for this evening’s game. The England international has missed the last five games due to a bout of tonsillitis.

It remains to be seen whether manager Mauricio Pochettino will opt to start Dier this evening. A place on the bench and a return to action later in the game if things are going to plan seems more likely.

Harry Winks, who missed the north London derby against Arsenal last weekend due to a hip injury, is also in the travelling party.

Right-back Kieran Trippier has stayed in London, so Serge Aurier looks set to start at right-back.

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli is back in training, but not ready to play and has not travelled to Germany.