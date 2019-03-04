Early team news: PSG vs Man Utd

Manchester United’s recent injury crisis will really bite when they travel to France for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils already had their work cut out to overturn PSG’s 2-0 lead from the first leg. The raft of injuries sustained since make it even more difficult.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without the suspended Paul Pogba. The star midfielder was sent-off in the closing stages of the first leg.

Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are both expected to miss out with their muscular injuries, so United are short of options in midfield.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Andreas Pereira are in contention to play in their absence.

Solskjaer has problems on the left flank, too. Alexis Sanchez limped out of the win over Southampton with a knee injury, and Solskjaer speculated that he may have sustained ligament damage.

Anthony Martial is yet to return from the injury he sustained in the first leg and is rated as a major doubt for the second leg.

Marcus Rashford is fully fit. He came through 90 minutes against the Saints unscathed after fully recovering from his ankle injury.

And United don’t have problems at the back, with David De Gea and the first-choice back-four of Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw all available.

PSG are likely be without forwards Edinson Cavani (hip) and Neymar (foot), who both missed the first leg due to their injuries. Cavani has a slim chance of making the bench.