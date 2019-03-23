Eric Dier out of Montenegro game, doubtful for Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has been ruled out of England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro next week – and faces an uphill battle to make Spurs’ game against Liverpool a week tomorrow.

The 25-year-old was forced off after 17 minutes of last night’s 5-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley.

He sustained a muscle injury – seemingly in his hip or upper leg – in a tackle by Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek in the 13th minute.

Dier has now withdrawn from the squad and returned to Spurs for treatment on the injury.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Dier’s departure, and indicated he was not planning to call up a replacement for him.

Speaking after yesterday’s game, Southgate said: “If Eric is the only injury I don’t think we’ll call anyone else in. If we have any other concerns we’ll have to review that on Saturday.”

The muscular problem will also make Dier a doubt for Tottenham’s next game. The north Londoners return to Premier League action against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on March 31.