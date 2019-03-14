Eric Dier wades in on Brexit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has bravely stuck his head above the parapet to give his thoughts on Brexit.

Posting on Twitter this morning, the England international wrote: “#PeoplesVote.”

That hashtag refers to the campaign for a second referendum on whether the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union should go ahead now that people have a better of idea of what the circumstances of Brexit would be.

Dier’s tweet came the morning after MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit, having already voted against the deal agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May and EU negotiators.