Everton vs Liverpool: early team news

Here is the early team news ahead of today’s Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool

Early Everton team news

Midfielder Andre Gomes is expected to return to the Everton team after being rested for the midweek win at Cardiff City.

Left-back Leighton Baines is still sidelined with a rib injury, but he is the only member of Marco Silva’s squad who is unavailable for the derby clash.

Early Liverpool team news

Roberto Firmino should start for Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had indicated that the Brazil international could have played against Watford in midweek, but was not risked due to the ankle injury he sustained against Manchester United a week ago.

The derby is likely to come too soon for centre-back Dejan Lovren (hamstring), though he could feature against Burnley next week.

Long-term absentees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Joe Gomez (fractured ankle) are not yet available. Oxlade-Chamberlain is tipped to turn out for the under-23s this week as he nears a return to full fitness.