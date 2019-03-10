Fit-again Man Utd stars tweet ahead of Arsenal game

Manchester United’s recent injury crisis is starting to ease and the Red Devils welcomed a few players back to training ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

The likes of Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata were back in action at Carrington.

Some of those who returned – certainly Matic and Herrera – are in contention to face the Gunners today, while the others will have to wait a little longer.

Here’s what they had to say about their imminent comebacks.

When you are back training with the team pic.twitter.com/aAhYF4Ywvs — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) March 9, 2019

Mood after Wednesday's night. Mood when you feel closer to coming back with the team! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/PfhnfBh83o — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 8, 2019