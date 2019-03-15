In-form Man Utd star doubtful for Wolves game, injured defender is back

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt for this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The in-form Belgium international is carrying a foot injury, which is due to be assessed in the build-up to tomorrow’s tie.

Caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to call upon defender Phil Jones who is available again.

The England centre-back has been sidelined since the 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on February 9. Solskjaer had previously said he was suffering with an unspecified illness, but United’s website today says he has been missing to due to an – again unspecified – injury.

Midfielders Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera – both sidelined since sustaining hamstring injuries in last month’s draw with Liverpool – are back in training and could be in contention to play.

Solskjaer said: “They’ve been training better this week so Jesse and Ander have been training. Rom has a sore foot so he will be assessed this morning so let’s see if he can join in. Phil Jones is back so we’re looking stronger.”

The Norwegian revealed that youngster Mason Greenwood will be assessed to see if he can feature.

The teenage striker is struggling with illness. He missed Wednesday’s UEFA Youth League tie at FC Midtjylland due to his ailment.