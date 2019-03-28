Franco Baresi says signing Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal is a coup for Juventus

Legendary Italian defender Franco Baresi says Juventus have pulled off a coup by signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Wales international Ramsey, aged 28, has put pen to paper on a contract to join the Serie A champions on a free transfer when his deal with the Gunners expires this summer.

Former AC Milan star Baresi – one of the greats of the Italian game, who won three European Cups with Milan and a World Cup with Italy – believes it is a good move for Juve.

According to the BBC, he said signing Ramsey was a “great coup”.

Baresi added: “I’ve seen him play. He’s obviously a great player.

“I think Juve has really landed a great coup there and I’m sure he’ll be able to adapt to Italian football.”

Ramsey had played for Arsenal since joining from boyhood club Cardiff City in 2008.

He held preliminary talks with Barcelona and also had an offer from Paris St-Germain before agreeing a deal to join Juventus.

Ramsey had signed a four-year contract worth £400,000-a-week with Juve, who have won seven consecutive league titles.