GIF: Andy Robertson reacts to being ruled out of Liverpool’s quarter-final first leg
Liverpool are through to the Champions League quarter-finals – but first-choice left-back Andy Robertson will not be playing in the first tie.
The Scotland international picked up a late booking in this evening’s 1-3 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Robertson’s yellow card earned him a one-match suspension and means he will not be available for their next game.
Jurgen Klopp faces going into the last-eight with James Milner or Alberto Moreno on the left side of his defence.
Perhaps understandably, Robertson’s reaction to tonight’s victory was a little more muted than some of his team-mates.
Celebrations all around for Liverpool…
Apart from Andy Robertson 😔
He'll miss the next tie in Europe after a late booking. pic.twitter.com/UXDDccXZAO
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2019