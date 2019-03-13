GIF: Andy Robertson reacts to being ruled out of Liverpool’s quarter-final first leg

Liverpool are through to the Champions League quarter-finals – but first-choice left-back Andy Robertson will not be playing in the first tie.

The Scotland international picked up a late booking in this evening’s 1-3 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Robertson’s yellow card earned him a one-match suspension and means he will not be available for their next game.

Jurgen Klopp faces going into the last-eight with James Milner or Alberto Moreno on the left side of his defence.

Perhaps understandably, Robertson’s reaction to tonight’s victory was a little more muted than some of his team-mates.