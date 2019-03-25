Gini Wijnaldum reacts to Netherlands’ defeat to Germany

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been giving his thoughts on yesterday evening’s Euro 2020 qualification defeat to Germany in Amsterdam.

Wijnaldum and club-mate Virgil van Dijk both played as the Dutch slipped to a 2-3 defeat.

His role in an orchestrated goal celebration with scorer Memphis Depay and other members of the team after coming from 0-2 goals to level the scores was looking ill-advised by the time Nico Schulz scored a last-minute winner.

Writing on Twitter, Wijnaldum said: “Our team showed character and resilience by coming back stronger in the second half.

“It felt like the three points were on the table for us, which makes it that much more painful to go home empty handed.

“We’ll build on the positives and work hard to become better.”