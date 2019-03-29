Harry Kane plotting move to NFL

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has revealed he plans to try for a career in the NFL after his football playing career is over.

The England international wants to become an American football kicker, and says he plans to make the move to the USA when he is aged around 35.

He told ESPN: “The desire to play in the NFL is real. It’s something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try.

“If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?”

Kane, aged 25, is known to be a big NFL fan and supports the New England Patriots. He was in Atlanta to watch the Patriots win the Super Bowl in February, when an ankle injury afforded him time off to make the trip.

As a kicker, he would only be required to come onto the field for set-pieces, so his age should not be an issue as long as his kicking accuracy and power remains.

He would be responsible for kicking conversions after touchdowns and field goals.

Kane won the Golden Boot at last summer’s World Cup in Russia.