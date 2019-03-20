Harry Kane urges Spurs fans to attend U18 game at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has urged the club’s fanbase to buy tickets for the under-18s match that will be the first match at the new stadium.

Kane took time out from training with England to post on social media about the upcoming game between Tottenham Hotspur Under-18s and Southampton Under-18s.

The game serves as a test event for the new stadium, which is an important milestone in Spurs getting final permission to play competitive games in their new ground.

That probably explains why Kane has been deployed to drum up interest in the tickets. Spurs will want the attendance to be as near to the 30,000 limited capacity as possible to get the most value out of the test event.

