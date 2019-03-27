Hector Bellerin jokes about imminent return to the Arsenal team

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has joked that he is ready to make a comeback from his ACL injury.

The Spain international joined fellow long-term absentees Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding and members of the squad not involved for their national teams on a mid-season training camp in Dubai over the past few days.

He was on the sidelines for yesterday’s friendly against Al-Nasr and, having been photographed rolling his shoulders, suggested that he was trying to sneak into the warm up.