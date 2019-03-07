Injured Man Utd man Photoshops himself into Marcus Rashford goal celebrations
Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has digitally doctored an image from last night’s dramatic win over Paris Saint-Germain.
The Italy international is currently injured and did not make the trip to France.
But he has shared a picture that appears to show him leading the race to celebrate with Marcus Rashford after his injury-time penalty, which sent United into the quarter-finals.
Writing on Twitter, Darmian joked: “As if I were there too.”
Truly a David May for the social media age!
Well done guys!! Special @championsleague night💥!
As if I were there too(picture 2)😜 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/XWtNRUc00F
— Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) March 7, 2019