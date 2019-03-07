Injured Man Utd man Photoshops himself into Marcus Rashford goal celebrations

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has digitally doctored an image from last night’s dramatic win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy international is currently injured and did not make the trip to France.

But he has shared a picture that appears to show him leading the race to celebrate with Marcus Rashford after his injury-time penalty, which sent United into the quarter-finals.

Writing on Twitter, Darmian joked: “As if I were there too.”

Truly a David May for the social media age!