James Milner congratulates Jordan Henderson on his 50th England cap

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has offered his congratulations to captain Jordan Henderson, who won his 50th England cap last night.

Henderson came off the bench in the 1-5 win over Montenegro in a Euro 2020 qualifier yesterday evening. The Reds skipper produced an outstanding pass to provide the assist for Raheem Sterling to score England’s fifth goal.

Writing on Twitter, Milner said: “Congrats to the skipper for 50.”

Henderson will now report back to Melwood to join Milner and the rest of the squad in preparing for this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur.