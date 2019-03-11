James Milner trolls Andy Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has received the gift of some online trolling from vice-captain James Milner for his birthday.

Scotland international Robertson is celebrating his 25th birthday. He was in action at the Reds’ Melwood training ground this morning as he and his team-mates prepare for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

Milner said he had not yet seen any evidence of Robertson being a year wiser after passing the milestone.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Just been training with birthday boy @andrewrobertso5 – although no evidence that the extra year of wisdom has kicked in yet.”