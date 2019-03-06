Jesse Lingard’s message ahead of PSG vs Man Utd

Injured Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has taken to social media to issue a rallying cry ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international is sidelined with a hamstring injury after rushing back from the injury he picked up in the first leg against PSG.

Lingard’s disappointment at not being part of the occasion at Parc des Princes was obvious. But he urged his team-mates on in a pre-match tweet.

He wrote: “Devastated to not be part of the squad tonight. Nights like tonight are what I dream of being involved in.

“I’ll be supporting the boys though and know they’re ready for the battle! Let’s go United!”