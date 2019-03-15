Jordan Henderson out of Fulham game, Naby Keita a doubt

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the game against Fulham.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Henderson is unavailable due to injury.

The Reds travel to Craven Cottage for a Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon, but they will be without their skipper.

Henderson limped off after just 13 minutes of the Champions League win at Bayern Munich. The England international twisted his ankle after tangling with Bayern’s James Rodriguez in a challenge.

Fellow midfielder Naby Keita could also be missing for the Fulham game.

The Guinea international missed the midweek trip to the Allianz Arena due to a minor muscle injury he sustained during last weekend’s win over Burnley at Anfield.

Keita will be assessed by the Reds’ medical staff before they travel to London for this weekend’s game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not yet ready to return to first-team duty, but could be available after the international break.

According to Liverpool’s website, Klopp said: “We will have to see. With Hendo, we made further assessment and we know now that it’s serious enough probably to rule him out for the weekend and the international break will be long enough hopefully to bring him back. It’s a little one with the ankle, how it looked in the first place. It was the best scan we could get, I would say, but still not good enough. It’s not good but OK.

“Naby, we have to see if he can train today. The boys come in a bit later today. [He had] a couple of checks – it was positive until now but we have to see if it stays positive when he goes outside.

“Oxlade, I heard nothing new about it so there’s no rush now. Of course not for the weekend anyway, but in general after international break he will be 100 per cent fit.”