Jordan Henderson injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on captain Jordan Henderson.

The midfielder limped off just 13 minutes into last night’s Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich.

Henderson was replaced by Fabinho, who many had expected to start the game.

Klopp confirmed that the England international had twisted his ankle and that it would have been impossible for him to play on last night.

The German revealed that he is hopeful that the injury is not too serious. But he also noted that his skipper is a “hard one”, perhaps referring to his past problems with heel and ankle injuries.

Klopp said: “It’s a big night with a little shadow that is Hendo’s twisted ankle.

“It’s Hendo so he’s a hard one, but we have to see, of course. It looks hopefully not that serious but for tonight we had to change.”

Henderson had been rested for last weekend’s Premier League win over Burnley to keep him fresh for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

The Reds recorded a 1-3 win over Bayern and booked their place in the quarter finals in their captain’s absence.