Juan Mata give injury update

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is optimistic about returning to the team soon.

The Spain international has not featured since injuring his hamstring against Liverpool last month.

He has since missed the victories of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as yesterday’s defeat at Arsenal.

But after returning to work on the training pitch at Carrington last week, Mata is hoping to be back before too long.

He revealed that his recovery is going to schedule so far.

Writing in his weekly blog column, Mata said: “It is has been another different week, without being able to play, but there are reasons to be optimistic: on Friday I was able to put in some work out on a pitch again, and my recovery is progressing as hoped.

“Hopefully I can rejoin the team soon.”

United are next in action in the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford this weekend.

Mata discussed the game, but did not give any indication of whether he expects to be fit enough to be involved.

He wrote: “We have already had to play some tricky fixtures in this competition and the visit of Wolves on Saturday will be no different.

“We want to be in the semi finals of a tournament that is very special for everyone, and to do so we will have to put in a good performance against an opponent who is having a great season.”