Juan Mata reveals what he did in training last week

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has revealed what he has been up to at Carrington while his team-mates have been away on international duty over the past week.

The Spaniard returned from his hamstring injury layoff during the FA Cup defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in United’s final game before the international fixtures.

With his muscles ready for action once again, Mata has been using the gap between games to work on his fitness and get himself as well conditioned as possible for the closing weeks of the season.

And he reckons that plan has been successful for him.

Writing in his weekly blog column, Mata said: “In terms of training sessions, this week has been a very positive one for me. I have made the most of the chance to get in top shape after making my return in the FA Cup not long ago.

“I am feeling good and I am looking forward to doing whatever I can to help the team as much as possible.”

Mata and his United team-mates return to Premier League action against Watford at Old Trafford this weekend.

Looking ahead to that game, Mata said: “We are coming into a week that represents the start of the final stretch of the season. We have less than two months to finish the campaign in the best possible shape, and we are looking forward to getting back in action against Watford this upcoming Saturday at Old Trafford.

“It will be our final game in March, and there are plenty of good matches to come in April which I will talk about next week.”

United have a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona and league fixtures against Manchester City and coming up over the next month.